Juventus open Chelsea talks for Sterling

Juventus are moving for Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling.

Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Juve are launching a bid for the England international.

And the Bianconeri have been encouraged with Chelsea bidding for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

It's suggested Neto would arrive with Sterling being sold to make room.

Juve are now in contact with Chelsea and exploring the prospect of a deal.