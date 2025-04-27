Juventus need top four finish to attract Tonali

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus need top four finish to attract TonaliAction Plus
Any move from Juventus for Sandro Tonali will hinge of Champions League qualification.

Juve are targeting the Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali for a summer move.

The Italy international is expected to attract a swap bid, with Juve willing to put Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic on the table in exchange.

However, Tuttosport says any chance of convincing Tonali will hinge on Juve clinching a top four finish and Champions League qualification. For the moment, Juve sit one point outside the top four.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are firmly inside the Premier League top four after their win against Ipswich on Saturday.

