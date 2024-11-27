Emery denies claims that he will sign former Villa star who left for Juventus

Emery denies claims that he will sign former star who left for Juventus this January

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery rubbished suggestions about going back in for an ex-player.

The Midlands club sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus in a surprise transfer over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Luiz has not played in the past seven games for Juve due to injury, but will hope to eventually settle in Turin.

Asked about Luiz, as the two teams do battle in the Champions League group stages, Emery said: "He must be happy there.

“He must get the challenge there with his quality.

"I am not thinking that he will want to leave there but I don't know.

“I think now is that he is injured and he won't be here tomorrow."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play