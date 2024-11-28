Hurzeler denies claims that Ferguson will leave Brighton on loan this January

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has denied reports that striker Evan Ferguson will leave this January on loan to find more game time.

Despite Ferguson being fully fit, at the moment he is struggling to find minutes on the pitch under the German head coach. With a busy schedule ahead, his chances of more game time may increase as the Seagulls will have to rotate their squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hurzeler spoke in his most recent press conference on reports that the Republic of Ireland international may leave this January transfer window in a bid to develop at a club that can play him more regularly.

“I don’t know from where this information comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team.

“I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

Hurzeler revealed what his instructions have been for the young forward in recent months and how impressed he has been with his hard work despite his time away from the pitch.

“Accept your role and make sure you bring yourself in the mood and the shape that, when you get the chance, you are ready. It is exactly that which I demand from Evan and also what I said to him.

“I never said anything to him about a loan or anything like this.”He was always there in training, he always trained hard.

“He never complained, he accepted his role and then, when you get the chance, he was there. That is the same as I demand from other players.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play