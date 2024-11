Juventus captain Danilo is being linked with Manchester United.

The Mirror says new United manager Ruben Amorim has recommended Danilo's signing, according to Italian media sources.

Advertisement Advertisement

Danilo, a former Manchester City player, is off contract at Juve in June.

The 33 year-old is viewed at United as a cheap defensive utility, it is being claimed.

Danilo can play at fullback and centre-half.