Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber reacted to several controversial refereeing decision in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday (November 29).

The 25-year-old was at the heart of a number of those decisions, first avoiding a red card for appearing to pull the hair of Man City winger Jeremy Doku.

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Timber then went on to score Arsenal’s second goal, bundling the ball into the back of the net from a corner to ensure the points were shared.

VAR took a look at the goal and decided that the defender didn’t handle the ball in the process and then deemed that Gabriel didn’t foul City ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the dying moments of the game, VAR once again came to Arsenal’s rescue, denying Man City a late penalty after the ball appeared to strike Viktor Gyokeres’ arm.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Timber opened up on Arsenal’s controversial draw.

"We fought back twice, which gives us a good feeling. We must be happy with a point. A lot happened, it was not an easy game for the referee - which is just part of games like this,” he said.

On whether his goal was handball or not: "It was hip in the end, but I wasn't sure it looked like on camera, as I was trying to move my hand away from it.

“The boys asked me if it was handball or not, I told them I moved my hand away. You never know what it looks like on camera, so I am happy.

On his conversation with Erling Haaland at full time: "It was about the goal, about the decisions. Just football chat."

On whether he pulled Jeremy Doku's hair: "It was just a duel. We were holding each other a bit. Jeremy has long hair you know. There were no intentions to pull his hair, so the ref made the right decision."

On whether he pulled Doku's hair by accident: "That could happen, but the intention was not to pull his hair. I told him that too.

On Arsenal's performance: "A lot of sloppy moments, which we normally don't have, so we have to show resilience. There are always moments to get a point over the line."