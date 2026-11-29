Mikel Arteta cut a relieved figure following Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester City on Sunday (November 29).

Arsenal battled back from behind twice to ensure the spoils were shared with title rivals Man City at the Emirates.

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First, Kai Havertz cancelled out Erling Haaland’s opener, and second, Jurrien Timber bundled the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2 following Enzo Fernandez’s goal.

City will feel hard done by, however, as they had a late penalty call denied by VAR after the ball appeared to hit Viktor Gyokeres’ hand in the dying moments of the game.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Arteta chose to focus on his side’s performance rather than refereeing decisions.

"Ultimately we were twice behind and we managed to get a point. We made life difficult for ourselves by giving the ball away in easy positions," he said.

“But the players believed we would get something out the game, we made big chances and showed a lot of resilience."

On whether the frenzied atmosphere got to his players: "Not until they score, when we give the ball away and they punish you. We had periods in big situations where we didn't score, and we looked so open."

On why his players made mistakes: "I dunno. No one wants to make mistakes, but I take more seriously the will to get something out the game.

On missed chances: "Huge chances, that makes a difference at this level. We will review and go again on Wednesday."