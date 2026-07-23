Jurgen Klopp to hire two former Liverpool coaches as he becomes Germany boss this week

Soon to be Germany manager Jurgen Klopp is set to bring in two of his former Liverpool coaches.

The Germany role will be Klopp’s first permanent job back on the touchline since leaving Liverpool in 2024, having been in charge at Anfield for nearly nine years.

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Klopp has since take a role as Red Bull's head of global soccer since the start of last year, with his deal running until the end of 2029.

However, he has clearly missed being in charge of a side and despite links back to Liverpool when Arne Slot was sacked as well as the Real Madrid job, he has been tempted by managing his home country.

Germany have not won a match during the knockout stage since beating Argentina in the 2014 final and crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Paraguay in what was a very disappointing tournament for the side.

Klopp, who reports state will be announced this Friday, is set to bring in Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz who worked alongside him for several years at Liverpool.

Bild also report that former Borussia Dortmund and Germany player Sven Bender will also take up a role. Bender was part of the team that won the Bundesliga title in 2011 and the domestic double a year later under Klopp, and it will be interesting to see if reports prove true.

Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has reportedly approved Klopp’s early departure and fans can expect an announcement this week in what is an exciting move for the German.