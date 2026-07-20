Arsenal have reportedly joined the likes of Liverpool and PSG in the race for Yan Diomande after Morgan Rogers' decision to join Chelsea.

It was widely expected that Rogers, 24, would be heading to Arsenal this summer, but the England international has opted to join Chelsea for a record £117 million fee.

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Mikel Arteta’s side are still on the hunt for a left winger, especially following the sale of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now joined the race to sign RB Leipzig wonderkid Diomande, 19.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Arsenal, over the last few days, made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal,"

The German club continue to demand a fee of around €120 million (£102m), with Liverpool and PSG also very interested.