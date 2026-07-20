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Andoni Iraola could replace Milos Kerkez with Bundesliga star

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Reuters

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is planning several transfer moves at the start of August.

Following his summer switch from Bournemouth to Merseyside, the Spanish coach has outlined his ambitious vision at Anfield, with Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacqut already arriving at the club.

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However, Iraola is looking at several options to cover key areas in his Liverpool squad, with left-back a key focus, despite the presence of his former Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez currently as first-choice in the role.

Andy Robertson's free transfer move to Tottenham and Kostas Tsimikas' return from loan has changed the picture for Kerkez after a difficult first year at Liverpool under the now departed Arne Slot.

Iraola sanctioned his sale from the Cherries in 2025, with Adrien Truffert filling his place, and there are concerns over his confidence in Kerkez at the top level.

Reports from Caught Offside claim Borussia Dortmund's Daniel Svensson is on Iraola's radar with the Sweden international also able to cover in midfield as needed.

The 24-year-old is under contract in Dortmund until 2029, so Liverpool would have to bid in excess of £25M to kickstart any potential transfer talks, if Iraola decides he wants to move in a different direction to Kerkez in the 2026/27 season. 

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BundesligaMilos KerkezAndoni IraolaLiverpoolDortmundPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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