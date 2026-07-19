Jurgen Klopp to become Germany boss as announcement set to be made on Friday

Germany as set to announce Jurgen Klopp as their new manager in the coming week.

Last week it was revealed Klopp had reached an agreement in principle to become the new head coach of Germany's men's national team.

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He replaces Julian Nagelsmann following the national team’s disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign which saw them knocked out by Paraguay on penalties in the Round of 32.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, having led the club to Premier League and Champions League glory.

After leaving the Reds, he has become Red Bull’s head of global soccer and has been working as a pundit for German TV at the World Cup.

As per Florian Plettenburg, he is set to take the reins with Germany, with an announcement to come on Friday.

“Klopp will succeed Julian Nagelsmann as Germany’s new Bundestrainer. Full agreement until the 2030 World Cup. An agreement in principle between the DFB/Red Bull over Klopp’s exit has also now been reached.

“On Saturday, Klopp and Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff met at a secret location in New York to finalise the remaining details of Klopp’s departure.

“The final details involving Klopp and his commercial partners will be put into writing after the World Cup final.

“If everything goes according to plan, Klopp will sign his contract in Frankfurt on Friday, when the deal is also expected to be officially announced. A DFB press conference is planned for the same day.”

It is expected Klopp will agree a four-year contract which will mean he will take charge of Euro 2028 and the World Cup in 2030.