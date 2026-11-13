Wirtz thanks Klopp for key support after Liverpool position change

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz is hoping to play a key role for Germany boss Jurgen Klopp in their incoming UEFA Nations League games.

Klopp kicked off his tenure in charge of the national team in low-key style during the four-game autumn window with five points picked up.

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Wirtz was among the goals as Germany picked up their sole win that series at home to Serbia, and they now face a reverse clash in Belgrade, before hosting the Netherlands.

He signed off for international duty with a goal and assist in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace and he stated the role of Klopp is helping him for club and country.

"Klopp will usually send a short text after a game. He congratulates you when things went well, but he’ll also tell me when things weren’t good, which I also appreciate.

"It’s not to be expected that the head coach of the national team would take time out of his day to also watch your club games. I’m glad he’s so interested in them.

"He congratulated me after the Crystal Palace game. I think I played well. As an attacker, it gives you a boost when you score or provide an assist.

"Now I'm playing a bit more in the middle, and I move forward from there. I've always preferred to play in the centre.

"I’m also happy to be playing there again in the national team. It’s a different position, you have different actions to make. But I’m definitely happy now, and very comfortable in the position."