Jota: Winning Prem title with Liverpool bigger than I could dream

Diogo Jota admits he's full of pride after winning the Premier League title with Liverpool.

The dimunitive striker concedes he had some concern after an injury-affected start to last season.

“It was a very tough season for me, where I got a proper injury halfway through it, where I was playing well. It didn’t help at all,” Jota told Liverpoolfc.com.

“So, to arrive at this particular season with the title that I’ve been chasing for a lot of years and in the best league in the world – for me where I dreamed to play as a kid – it’s a moment I will cherish forever.

“It is a remarkable achievement for a small guy that came from Gondomar, where I had this dream. To arrive at this moment was outstanding.”

Dare not dream

He continued: “It’s massive. It’s something I could not even dream when I was a kid. I wanted to play in the Premier League but I didn’t even imagine to win it, I just wanted to be there playing. I knew it was the best league in the world.

“I achieved the moment, I fulfilled my dream when I played for Wolverhampton, because I was there. But then when you achieve a dream you unlock another phase, another level, another step and when I came to Liverpool I knew that was possible. I did it in the end.

“I think from the moment I arrived I always played a big part in the teams throughout the years with (Jurgen) Klopp and now with Arne (Slot), and finally we did it.

“It’s a moment I will cherish forever, like I said, because it’s a remarkable achievement.”