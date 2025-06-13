Matheus Cunha opens up on childhood hero after Man United move confirmed

Man United new boy Matheus Cunha was full of praise for legendary forward Wayne Rooney now that his move to Old Trafford has been confirmed.

The 26-year-old gave his first interview as an official Man United player following his £62.5 million pound move from Premier League rivals Wolves.

Cleary delighted to make the move to Old Trafford, Cunha couldn’t help but mention one of his favourite players as a child.

Cunha said: "It’s a funny story. Only in my grandma’s house could we watch the Premier League. My house didn't have the channel and my cousin’s house didn't have the channel.

“So we organised to go at the weekend to my grandma’s house to watch the Premier League. He’s older than me and he supports United and he showed me the way to start to watch the Premier League and that I needed to support United.

“And for me this club was always a bit inside of me. When I played with him in the street on the gravel pitch, we called these pitches Old Trafford. Imagine. So wow, it’s so hard to be here now and then thinking about the past is very emotional for me."