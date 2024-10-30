Jorginho: Arsenal fully behind coaching studies

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has revealed the club has encouraged him to prepare for a coaching career.

Jorginho admits management have been a driving force behind his coaching studies.

Advertisement Advertisement

“You know, it’s funny,” he told arsenal.com. “Everybody always told me, since I was about 22 or 23, ‘You’re going to be a coach one day!’ I guess I always had my arms up when I’m playing, trying to help. But I always said, ‘No, I don’t want to do that, I don’t want to be a coach when I finish. It takes too much time.’

“I was thinking about staying in football, but not as a coach, because of the commitment basically, and the time. So I was set in my mind – no! I thought I would become a scout or an agent – something that helped young players get an opportunity.

“But then I came to Arsenal and they said, ‘Do you want to do your badges?’ I was like, I’m not sure, but why not. Could be worth having in the pocket one day.

“Then I did my first session – that was my mistake – because I loved it! That moment changed my mind, and now maybe it will happen. I did the B Licence, working at Hale End, and now I’m going to do the A Licence, definitely. I didn’t go looking for it, it just happened, and sometimes that’s what life is and maybe it was meant to be.

“I loved being on the pitch coaching, seeing the players, trying to see them play the way I was asking them. The tactics side of it and everything, it drives me mad!”