Arsenal are yet to open new contract talks with Thomas Partey.

The Ghana midfielder's current deal expires in June, so leaving him free to discuss pre-contract terms with interested clubs outside of England from January 1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now 31, Partey is yet to hear from Arsenal about their plans for him.

The Daily Express says management also face a decision with fellow veteran midfielder Jorginho.

Like Partey, Jorginho is also off contract in June.