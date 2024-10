Jorginho is eager to extend his stay with Arsenal.

The veteran Italy midfielder has been linked with a return to Serie A and also is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

But the 32 year-old has let it be known his priority is to remain with the Gunners.

Jorginho has managed four appearances for Arsenal this season, wearing the captain's armband in three of them.

His contract with Arsenal runs to the end of this season.