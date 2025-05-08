Tribal Football
Most Read
The eight players who could miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal accelerate William Saliba contract talks amid Real Madrid interest
Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne
Juventus read to offer Rasmus Hojlund Man United escape route

Jorgensen: No-one at Chelsea believes DIF clash over

Paul Vegas
Jorgensen: No-one at Chelsea believes DIF clash over
Jorgensen: No-one at Chelsea believes DIF clash overAction Plus
Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen expects a special night against Djurgarden.

Over 5,000 DIF fans are in London for the second-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal. Chelsea hold a 4-1 aggregate lead.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jorgensen told Fotbollskanalen: "It's a fantastic match, a semi-final in Europe. They still think they can turn this around. We are very focused on doing the job and getting another win. Nothing is done.

"We take this one seriously just like other matches.

"I don't think anyone (at Chelsea) thinks this is over. There are 90 minutes left to play and we will give it our all. We want to win this match too."

 

Everything is up to the coach

Jörgensen has not had much playing time in the Premier League so far, having only made six appearances. The 23-year-old has played more in the various cups.

He added, "I just try to do my best every day and show that I want to be number one. Just like everyone else. I do my best and then it's up to the coach (Enzo Maresca)."

Mentions
Premier LeagueJorgensen FilipChelseaDjurgarden
Related Articles
Lavia floating after superb Chelsea performance
Chelsea boss Maresca: Teen Walsh perfect for our style
Jackson delighted with Chelsea double in Conference semi win