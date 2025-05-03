Tribal Football
Chelsea boss Maresca: Teen Walsh perfect for our style

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he was delighted to hand Reggie Walsh a debut in their win at Djurgarden on Thursday.

The 16 year-old midfielder was a late substitute in the 4-1 Europa Conference League semifinal first-leg win in Sweden.

Post-match, Maresca said: "He's very young, but in the way we want to play, in our way, in our style, he's perfect.

"But he's still very young, he needs to learn, he needs to work hard and he needs to grow for sure.

"But we are happy, they just said to me that we gave eight debuts this season from the academy. I think it's good."

Walsh has been involved now in three matchday squads in the Conference League, with Thursday his first chance of getting onto the pitch.

