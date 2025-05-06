Lavia floating after superb Chelsea performance

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia was delighted with his performance in victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

For many, it was the was Belgian's best display in a Blues shirt - two years since his arrival from Southampton.

He told chelseafc.com: "It’s a great result. We have been very focused on what we have to do, so it was good to see that the plan we had worked out well. And to get the win is even better.

"My goal for the whole season was to be with the team and help them as much as I can. I’m pleased I’ve been able to do it (against Liverpool). I feel good. I take it game by game and I’m enjoying every moment, so it’s positive at the moment.

"We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, we will focus game by game, and we have another big one on Thursday (against Djurgarden, Europa Conference League semifinal).

"We have created momentum, it’s a positive atmosphere to be in, and that will help us in the future.

"Every game is important. ‘Final’ is a big word, but I think we just have to focus on each game, stick to our plans, and everything will hopefully go well."