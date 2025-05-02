Jackson delighted with Chelsea double in Conference semi win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was delighted with his goals in victory at Djurgarden last night.

Jackson scored twice as Chelsea won the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal 4-1.

He later said, "I’m very happy we won and now we are a step closer to the final.

"I’m very confident and especially pleased with my second goal, but the most important thing is that we won.

"A very good performance; we attacked very well and now we are looking forward to the next one."

