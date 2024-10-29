Jordan: Van Nistelrooy shouldn't be offered Man Utd job

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has reacted to Erik ten Hag's sacking.

The talkSPORT pundit gave his view on the Dutchman being shown the door at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy to take interim charge.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "I would have argued, as I said in the summer, that I didn't think he would be kept on.

"When they said they were going to extend his contract in the summer, I said he'd be gone by Christmas...he's now gone before.

"They obviously think the next four or five games are irrelevant, because they were games they Man United would win but it doesn't alter the landscape of how they're going to overcome their major adversity.

"It's the right decision. It was the right decision in the summer."

He added: "I urge caution for Man United that they don't fall down the same trap as they did before which is making an unavoidable mistake based on a few games like Solskjaer.

"I don't know whether Van Nistelrooy will have the chops for the job, my suspicion is probably not.

"United will get a bump, it could be against Leicester in midweek, but the bump will be anywhere in these next four, five games.

"This is not a litmus test to judge anybody by, this pack of games someone is going to sit in situ while they look round the world.

"The bottom line is, United need a manager that's capable of controlling the culture of this football club.

"Because also, as this guy loses his job, these players are a mile away from what Manchester United once were."