Jordan says Tottenham's poor performances have nothing to do with owner Levy

Tottenham’s woes in the Premier League have no link to the club’s ownership.

Chairman Daniel Levy, the longest serving one in the Premier League, has come under a lot of criticism from fans.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the club’s value has grown and they have an expensive new stadium, their last trophy was the League Cup in 2008.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner and talksSPORT pundit Sim Jordan stated: "Who's going to buy Tottenham and pay four billion quid that Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy will want?

"How does it work when you get someone in the door? Because it's working really well at the moment with Manchester United and Jim Ratcliffe, this new intellectual capital that's coming in.

"Just what happened on the field against Chelsea and Brighton has nothing to do with the owner. That's to do with the manager and what he decides to do in the game.

"Now, I do agree that in order for Tottenham to be more competitive, and you go back to the seasons when they'd lost the Champions League final, the argument is, why didn't they back it then?

"People came out, David Pleat sat in the studio and said it was nothing to do with Levy.

"It was to do with Mauricio Pochettino didn't want any new players. Pochettino sings a different song.

"The bottom line is, is if you don't win anything and you're commercially a very successful football club and you built a wonderful stadium, you're going to be sat in a situation where people like Jamie Carragher or anybody else, or even the Tottenham fans that have their moments with Daniel Levy, are going to sit there and say, time for a change."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play