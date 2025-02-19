Former center half Phil Jones called Manchester United’s Chido Obi “an animal” after his hat trick against Chelsea at youth level.

Following his first-team debut against Tottenham, the prolific youngster aims to secure a spot in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Jones, now part of the U18 coaching staff since Obi’s move from Arsenal, has been closely involved in his development this season.

“Working in and around the academy and helping those young players develop, United have some really good and talented young players coming through," explained Jones on the No Tippy Tappy podcast.

"The squad had a lot of injuries against Tottenham and the bench was full of kids, but there were some talented players on that bench. People might not know a lot about them now, but they certainly will in the next few years. I think if you look at Kobbie Mainoo, top player...

"You look at Chido (Obi), who we’ve just signed from Arsenal, who’s an animal, you look at Amad, who had a couple of really good loans, and I remember watching him winning it against Liverpool in extra time last season and I had said at that time he’d play a huge part in the next season.

"I played with Amad and you could see his quality was really good and really strong. As I said there’s a great crop of young players ready to be given the chance and integrated into the team.”