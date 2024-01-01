Jones: I'd hide my injuries from Man Utd teammates

Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones admits he would hide his injuries from teammates.

Jones' final years were plagued by injury before he retired last season.

He wrote in a column for BBC Sport: "Unfortunately there were times when I was at United when I did not look for help. My coping mechanism when I had any problems was to stay silent, and that was probably my downfall.

"I didn't open up to anyone, and I would hide my injuries from other players and the staff. I put a shield up so no-one knew what was going on, apart from my close family.

"I only spoke about this for the first time on a podcast last week, but one of my lowest moments was when I was trying to play through the pain of my knee injury, when it had got to a point where the doctor had to inject my knee before every game I played so I didn't feel it.

"I was on the bench for a game at Brighton but one of our centre-halves was struggling in the warm-up, so I thought I would be pro-active and get the injection before kick-off.

"It was embarrassing for me because I didn't want anyone to see that I was struggling, or in pain - I was meant to be a tough guy as a defender, remember - so I went into a cubicle in the changing room just as the manager started his pre-match talk, and got the doc to inject me in there."