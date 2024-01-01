Oyedele lands first senior Poland call after quitting Man Utd for Legia Warsaw

Maxi Oyedele's decision to leave Manchester United has already given a lift to his career.

The midfielder left United for Legia Warsaw in August.

And after an impressive start to the season, Oyedele has been called up to the senior Poland squad for the first time.

Salford-born, Oyedele qualifies for Poland through his mother.

Father Ayo Oyedele recently said: “Since he was a child, he admired pivots the most . His favourite player has always been Paul Pogba , but he also really appreciates N'Golo Kante. My son really enjoys watching them and analysing their game.

"He is closer to Poland than to Nigeria , where I come from and whose colours he could also represent. He has only been to Africa once in his life, but he came to Poland quite often; I was with him here more than ten times . Although he grew up in England, he always felt at home in Poland, it is his second home. He knows the culture and the language."