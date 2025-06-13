John Terry admits he is ready to give up on management: I’m going to focus on other things

John Terry ready to give up on management: I’m going to focus on other things

Chelsea legend John Terry is ready to give up management after being rejected for multiple jobs ahead of the new season.

The Chelsea legend and former England captain was told he didn't have enough experience after three big interviews with clubs over the past year but still feels like he has a lot to give to football as he plans to continue his search for a management role.

The 44-year-old became assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa but left in 2021. A few years later in 2023 he rejoined Smith at Leicester City before returning to coach in Chelsea's academy. Since then he had not had a management role and has failed to land a job that can boost his reputation.

Terry spoke about his struggles and how he is currently enjoying life as he works with talented youngsters within the Chelsea academy whilst he searches for a new role.

“The longer it goes on, the more likely I will just have to draw a line and say: ‘you know what? I’m going to focus on other things.’ I’ve captained Chelsea, I’ve captained my country and led those teams to many successes. I don’t why I’ve not had an opportunity, I really don’t.

“I don’t think English managers get the same opportunities. I think we get blown away by foreign managers that have dominated leagues which are not at the top level and yet still get the opportunities in the UK and the Premier League.

"I’ve interviewed for clubs in the lower league and the feedback has come back and they say I have no experience for a start and my three years at Villa kind of means nothing. I absolutely loved my time at Villa. I feel I am ready. I know I am ready. I’ve done all my badges and I’m watching so much football.

“I have a good balance of life, I’m in a happy place. I’m doing some work away, I’m spending a bit of time with the family and part-time at Chelsea working with the kids so I’ve got a really nice balance in life.”

Ultimately, it is Terry’s lack of experience and ties to Chelsea that are holding him back. If he wants a new role elsewhere as he attempts to forge his career then he may have to take a leap of faith and leave the Blues and apply to positions lower down the football pyramid.