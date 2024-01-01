Joelinton discusses Guimaraes Newcastle future

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is convinced Bruno Guimaraes will stay at the club.

The Brazilian is aware that interest in his countryman is very high this summer.

The likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to sign Guimaraes.

On his own future, Joelinton stated, per Chronicle Live: “I’m very happy, I always said I wanted to stay at the club. I love the club, the city. My family is happy there, I enjoy my life there. Things are going well on the football pitch so why not stay? I’m happy to continue my journey here.

“Football is always changing but I really made it clear that I wanted to stay. My head says I always want to stay and I’m really happy.”

On Guimaraes, he added: “Yes, I hope he stays. I know him, he loves the club as well. He loves the fans, he enjoys his life in Newcastle United.

"He’s glad to be there for his life as well as football. Newcastle and the club want him to be happy and stay for many years.

“I think he’s going to stay. He tells me he’s going to come back next week and get ready for the season.”