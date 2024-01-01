Newcastle boost as Guimaraes clause expires

Newcastle United are pushing to ensure that midfielder Bruno Guimaraes remains at the club.

The Brazilian does have a mega release clause as part of his current contract.Per Chronicle Live, the club hope they will be able to convince him to remain at Tyneside.

One way this will be easier is that his release clause was set to expire at the end of day on Monday June 24th.

As a result, he will no longer be available for a club to sign without negotiating with Newcastle.

Guimaraes was the subject of interest from Manchester City, but they are choosing not to pursue him.