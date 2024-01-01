Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Newcastle boost as Guimaraes clause expires

Newcastle boost as Guimaraes clause expires
Newcastle boost as Guimaraes clause expires
Newcastle boost as Guimaraes clause expiresAction Plus
Newcastle United are pushing to ensure that midfielder Bruno Guimaraes remains at the club.

The Brazilian does have a mega release clause as part of his current contract.Per Chronicle Live, the club hope they will be able to convince him to remain at Tyneside.

Advertisement
Advertisement

One way this will be easier is that his release clause was set to expire at the end of day on Monday June 24th.

As a result, he will no longer be available for a club to sign without negotiating with Newcastle.

Guimaraes was the subject of interest from Manchester City, but they are choosing not to pursue him.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBruno GuimaraesNewcastle UtdManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle fear Man City meeting Guimaraes buyout clause
Guimaraes casts fresh doubt on Newcastle future
Man City rival Arsenal for Guimaraes