Man City willing to turn to Kimmich after Newcastle stance

Man City willing to turn to Kimmich after Newcastle stance

Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to buy a German ace this summer.

The Citizens are preparing a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the club’s no.1 target is Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

However, the Magpies want £100million for the Brazilian, which City are not willing to pay.

As a result, they may turn to a cut price deal to bring Kimmich into the club.

Kimmich has entered the final year of his contract and has worked with boss Pep Guardiola before.