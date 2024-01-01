Man City willing to turn to Kimmich after Newcastle stance

Tribal Football
Premier League champions Manchester City are ready to buy a German ace this summer.

The Citizens are preparing a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the coming weeks.

Per The Athletic, the club’s no.1 target is Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

However, the Magpies want £100million for the Brazilian, which City are not willing to pay.

As a result, they may turn to a cut price deal to bring Kimmich into the club.

Kimmich has entered the final year of his contract and has worked with boss Pep Guardiola before.

