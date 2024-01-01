Jimoh-Aloba signs new "well earned" deal with Villa

Aston Villa confirmed that Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba has committed his future to the club.

The youngster has put pen to paper on a new extended contract a couple of years into his time at Villa Park.

Since joining Villa in the previous summer, he has advanced through the Academy and secured a professional contract a year ago.

Academy manager Mark Harrison stated: “Over the last 12 months Jamal has developed into a regular for our Under-21s, which led to him making his senior first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe recently at the young age of 17.

“Jamal has also represented England at Under-17, Under-18 level and is on standby for the upcoming Under-19 fixtures against Portugal, Netherlands and France.

“Jamal has shown real potential as a midfielder who can manage the ball and carry it forward with an attacking threat.

“This contract is a well-earned reward for Jamal’s development since he joined us and the potential the club believe he has to develop into a first-team player. We are delighted to see Jamal sign a new long-term contract.”