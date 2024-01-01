Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Premier League sides ready to pounce on Lille striker after he refuses new contract

Jimoh-Aloba signs new "well earned" deal with Villa

Jimoh-Aloba signs new "well earned" deal with Villa
Jimoh-Aloba signs new "well earned" deal with Villa Action Plus
Aston Villa confirmed that Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba has committed his future to the club.

The youngster has put pen to paper on a new extended contract a couple of years into his time at Villa Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since joining Villa in the previous summer, he has advanced through the Academy and secured a professional contract a year ago.

Academy manager Mark Harrison stated: “Over the last 12 months Jamal has developed into a regular for our Under-21s, which led to him making his senior first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe recently at the young age of 17.

“Jamal has also represented England at Under-17, Under-18 level and is on standby for the upcoming Under-19 fixtures against Portugal, Netherlands and France.

“Jamal has shown real potential as a midfielder who can manage the ball and carry it forward with an attacking threat.

“This contract is a well-earned reward for Jamal’s development since he joined us and the potential the club believe he has to develop into a first-team player. We are delighted to see Jamal sign a new long-term contract.”

Mentions
Jimoh JamaldeenMusiala JamalAston VillaSporting LisbonWycombePremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd defender Maguire confirms injury which will keep him out for "weeks"
Zirkzee branded not Man Utd class
Barkley happy after first months with Villa boss Emery