Zirkzee branded not Man Utd class

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has slammed Manchester United striker Josh Zirkzee.

Zirkzee was a late second-half substitute for Sunday's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Burley said on ESPN: "But they say that’s another clean sheet, after losing the amount of goals they did last week, after losing the amount of goals they did in Porto, after signing all these players in the summer and leaving them on the bench.

“Some of the signings have been absolutely horrendous. Hojlund hasn’t worked out obviously, we’ve talked about Zirkzee.

"My God, he’s never a Man United player.”

