Barkley happy after first months with Villa boss Emery

Ross Barkley has enjoyed his first months with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

Barkley re-signed for Villa this past summer from Luton Town.

Advertisement Advertisement

On Emery, he said: “From pre-season until now, I’ve learnt a lot and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot going forward.

“I’ve enjoyed it around the place, on the training pitch and on game day, I see the enthusiasm he has and it’s different to any manager that I’ve had before. His approach is a lot different I’ve worked for a lot of top managers and they have certain ways that are world-class.

“Unai’s intense with the lads when it comes to analysis on the training pitch, standards and on game days. He is really intense. He really ticks all the boxes.”