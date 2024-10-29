Jermaine Pennant exclusive: What I thought of Arsenal v Liverpool slugfest; Martinelli potential; hot-head Van Dijk

Arsenal and Liverpool came away unscathed with a point each in Sunday’s clash but was the game as exciting as a 2-2 result indicates?

“It was a weird one, really. First off, I think Arsenal had the better of the game, for sure. But it's two juggernauts going head-to-head. It's going to be like a slugfest with both teams defensively very strong. It was never going to be an overly entertaining game,” Jermaine Pennant tells Tribalfootball in an exclusive reaction to Sunday’s top match between the two title-contenders.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think Arsenal played the best they could play in the first half. They couldn't play any better than that and Liverpool could. Liverpool weren't at the races in the first half, but they turned up the heat a little bit second half and we saw signs of what we've been seeing over the past 10 games and at that point I was leaning more towards Liverpool nicking the three points. But no, it was not the most entertaining Arsenal-Liverpool game,” the former Arsenal and Liverpool winger concedes.

Speaking of wingers, Pennant believes Luis Diaz was the best player for Liverpool in the first half.

“Certainly, in the first half he was Liverpool’s bright spark but I still think he could have done better. Arsenal had a defensive midfielder playing right-back, you're expecting your winger to get the better of him. He didn't have that much joy, but he was still Liverpool's best player at that time, I thought the chances were coming more from the left-hand side. But you've got to take your hat off to Thomas Partey for doing a good job. He's not a natural defender, but he played really well. He's quick, he's strong. So, when you've got those attributes, it does help a lot,” says Pennant, who was at Arsenal for six years before switching to Liverpool via Birmingham City.

Hot-head Van Dijk could have cost Liverpool

Whereas Luis Diaz caught the eye of Pennant, he believes there’s more to come from his Arsenal counterpart Gabriel Martinelli.

“The end product from Martinelli is not good enough. He's got all the attributes to be amazing. He's got pace, skill, comes in, goes out wide. You don't know where to mark him or defend him. But that final product just lets you down at times. It lets himself down.

“If he sorts that out, in my eyes, he could be just as good as Saka. If he can just set up that end product, which is what Saka is so good at. When he comes in off his right, he will put the cross in and more times than not, someone's on the end of it. When he cuts in on his left, more times than not, he'll put it in the back of the net. Martinelli can't beat the first man. Shoots over, misses the cross, overrides the cross, underrides the pass. It’s just those little bits there that separate him and Saka.”

One reason for Sunday’s game not being as lively as previously seen between the two is of course a change in management. Arne Slot is implementing a style not quite as entertaining, yet, as the one Jürgen Klopp opted for and Pennant likes what he’s seen so far.

“I do, because now I'm not as anxious as I used to be when I watched Liverpool. Sometimes I had no nails left watching Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool because it was literally end to end. It was, ‘we'll give you a chance, but we're going to have three or four chances ourselves’. Klopp was chaotic. I think this is more controlled chaos, more balanced, more slowly playing through the middle and that's what we saw yesterday. No, it is not as exciting, but it gets results, and if we continue winning, I don't mind,” smiles Pennant, before moving on to Virgil van Dijk, who got away with one on Sunday.

- Jermaine Pennant was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Casino Apps