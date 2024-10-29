Slot pleased to learn new things about his Liverpool over past week

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he's learned new things about his players over the past week.

After victory over Chelsea at Anfield, the Reds drew 2-2 at Arsenal on Sunday.

Slot told Liverpoolfc.com: “I saw different things in the last two Premier League games we’ve played. I think all the other ones were quite similar but last week we had to defend our lead against a very strong Chelsea and that’s what we did, so that was something that was – especially against such a strong team – one of the first times.

“And today we had to come back two times from going behind and I don’t think we went behind many times at this moment.

“Then going two times behind in a hostile – the fans were quite loud today – environment and to show up like we did in the second half was something I’ve learned today and take as a very positive   from today.”

