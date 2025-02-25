James on track for successful Chelsea comeback

Reece James has missed over half of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season, mostly due to injury, yet he has already surpassed his total minutes played from last term.

The Chelsea captain was virtually absent in his first season wearing the armband, featuring in just 10 league games with five starts.

James has stayed fit throughout 2025—a personal milestone as he pushes for greater availability.

There’s always a lingering concern of another setback given his injury history, but even small steps forward mark progress.

He is on track to surpass his 2022/23 appearance total, needing just six more games and seven more starts.

For now, James is enjoying his longest consecutive streak in Premier League match day squads since the transition between the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.