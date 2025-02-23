Chelsea captain James: Villa defeat really disappointing

Tribal Football
Chelsea captain Reece James admits defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday was disappointing.

James was fielded in midfield as the Blues blew an early lead to lose 2-1 at Villa Park.

"It’s really disappointing to leave with nothing," James said afterwards in the mixed zone. "Especially when you consider had the lead at half-time, having started the game so well.

"In the second half, it was a different game. That’s what is frustrating I think. We worked hard all week on analysing Villa and where we could exploit them and I think we created many chances in the first half. In the second half, it was a totally different game.

"We’re very disappointed because I don’t think we deserved to lose the game. We created more than enough chances to add to Pedro’s opener and we’ve conceded two goals from our own collective mistakes as a team."

On his new position, James added: "Yes. it was a completely different position to what I’m used to but that doesn’t worry me, it’s somewhere I have experience playing in so it wasn’t anything new to me.

"Wherever the manager needs me, I’ll play there and give my all to help the team."

