Sancho full of praise for Chelsea captain James

Jadon Sancho has revealed the Chelsea teammate who challenges him the most during training sessions.

Since arriving on loan from Manchester United last summer, Sancho has been involved in six goals across 18 Premier League matches.

The highly competitive environment at Chelsea has kept him sharp, and he admits that Reece James consistently proves to be his toughest opponent he faces.

Sancho told Sky Sports: "Reece James. He’s good at reading play. Especially what I do, when I stop and start.

“He’s good at reading that, but not all the time."

"We are very happy that finally he is back for us," coach Enzo Maresca said last week.

"We consider Reece to be a top player, one of the best players we have, and for sure he is going to help us from now on. Since the start Reece is improving, he is getting better.

"I’ve said many times that all captains have to be a good example with all of their team-mates, especially in this team when we have many young players. He is trying to make an effort in terms of this kind of thing, in terms of leadership. He is doing that in general – it is during the training sessions, in the changing room, all of the time."