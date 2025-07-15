Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently

James delighted signing new Leeds contract

Paul Vegas
James delighted signing new Leeds contract
James delighted signing new Leeds contractLeeds United
Dan James has signed a new contract with Leeds United.

The Wales winger has penned a new contract to 2029.

Advertisement
Advertisement

James moved to Leeds from Manchester United in 2021 and has gone onto make 120 appearances.

“I’m obviously very pleased, it's a massive day for me and my family,” he told LUTV.

“I'm glad it's been done so early in pre-season and it's nice to just settle now and yeah, I am just excited for the future.

“So I am absolutely delighted to extend my contract here, it definitely feels like home. It's an amazing club and I can't wait for the coming years. I've got a lot to give as a player and hopeful we'll go on to bigger things.”

 

Weird to be a senior pro

Now 27, James also said: “It feels strange for me to say that I'm a senior pro because I still feel really young. I think people still think I'm 18!

“So yeah, it does feel weird, but you do take a lot more responsibility. I think naturally I try to take more responsibility out on the pitch now.

“I let the people who want to do the talking in the changing room, then I kind of try to lead by example on the pitch. But I think being a more senior player now, I have to give that experience to the players.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueJames DanielLeedsFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Carson not ready to retire after leaving Man City
DONE DEAL: Leeds raid Man City and Liverpool for two prospects
Wilson delivers update after Newcastle departure