Carson not ready to retire after leaving Man City

Scott Carson isn't ready to hang up the gloves as he leaves Manchester City,

The 39 year-old goalkeeper managed two games in six seasons with City.

Now off contract, Carson is hoping to land a deal with the Championship club where he can play regularly.

The Sun says Carson has no intention to retire and hopes for regular football for the coming season.

The former Leeds No1 was a member of England's squad between 2007 and 2011.