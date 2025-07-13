Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed
Viktor Gyokeres set for "heavy fine" after going AWOL

Carson not ready to retire after leaving Man City

Paul Vegas
Carson not ready to retire after leaving Man City
Carson not ready to retire after leaving Man CityAction Plus
Scott Carson isn't ready to hang up the gloves as he leaves Manchester City,

The 39 year-old goalkeeper managed two games in six seasons with City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now off contract, Carson is hoping to land a deal with the Championship club where he can play regularly.

The Sun says Carson has no intention to retire and hopes for regular football for the coming season.

The former Leeds No1 was a member of England's squad between 2007 and 2011.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarson ScottManchester CityLeedsFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle plan record bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike
DONE DEAL: Leeds raid Man City and Liverpool for two prospects
Wilson delivers update after Newcastle departure