DONE DEAL: Leeds raid Man City and Liverpool for two prospects
Leeds United have clinched two signings from rival Premier League academies.
Leeds have raided Liverpool to bring across Louis Enahoro-Marcus.
The defender has signed a two-year contract to 2027. Nigerian-born Enahoro-Marcus, 18, had spent ten years inside the Liverpool academy before moving to Leeds.
Meanwhile, left-back Jayden Lienou has also joined Leeds from Manchester City.
The 17 year-old is a Wales youth international and has signed a contract to 2028.