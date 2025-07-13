DONE DEAL: Leeds raid Man City and Liverpool for two prospects

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leeds United have clinched two signings from rival Premier League academies.

Leeds have raided Liverpool to bring across Louis Enahoro-Marcus.

The defender has signed a two-year contract to 2027. Nigerian-born Enahoro-Marcus, 18, had spent ten years inside the Liverpool academy before moving to Leeds.

Meanwhile, left-back Jayden Lienou has also joined Leeds from Manchester City.

The 17 year-old is a Wales youth international and has signed a contract to 2028.

