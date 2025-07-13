DONE DEAL: Leeds raid Man City and Liverpool for two prospects

Leeds United have clinched two signings from rival Premier League academies.

Leeds have raided Liverpool to bring across Louis Enahoro-Marcus.

The defender has signed a two-year contract to 2027. Nigerian-born Enahoro-Marcus, 18, had spent ten years inside the Liverpool academy before moving to Leeds.

Meanwhile, left-back Jayden Lienou has also joined Leeds from Manchester City.

The 17 year-old is a Wales youth international and has signed a contract to 2028.