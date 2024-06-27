Jamaican FA slap Villa ace Bailey with ban

The Jamaican FA have suspended winger Leon Bailey as a result of his behavior.

The Aston Villa star has not been at the Copa America with his CONCACAF nation.

Bailey refused a call-up, days after he was filmed enjoying his summer holidays.

A statement read: “The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), has made the decision to temporarily suspend the selection of Leon Bailey to the senior Men's National Team.

“This decision has been made in light of recent circumstances surrounding his comments and non-participation in the Copa America 2024 team, despite being selected.

“Consideration was also given to his stated desire to take a break from national duties, and suspending his selection will guard against any further miscommunication.

“The JFF values the contributions of all players and respects their individual decisions regarding national team participation.”