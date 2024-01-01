Everton signing Iroegbunam happy with Young reunion

Tribal Football
Everton's new signing Tim Iroegbunam is happy to already know someone at the club.

The midfielder is happy to link up with former Aston Villa teammate Ashely Young.

Iroegbunam has signed from Villa for a modest fee and has signed a three-year contract.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him again,” he told evertonfc.com

“He was always on to me, I’d say that! But I knew it came from a good place – he was always pushing me, encouraging me and giving me advice as a young player. 

"Obviously, he’s been through it himself and has had an amazing career so far. It’ll be good to play with him again and hopefully, he takes me under his wing.”

Iroegbunam added: “It was very important for me (to get the deal done early).

“It means I can get settled in and come in from day one and take my chance to impress from the start of pre-season. You don’t want to be playing catch-up in pre-season and I’m really pleased to get the move sorted quickly."

