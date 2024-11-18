West Ham captain Bowen on scoring his first England goal: Something I’ve dreamt of

Bowen on scoring first England goal: It was perfect it’s something I’ve dreamt of

West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen has opened up on his first England goal against Ireland on Sunday night, which he says is a dream come true.

The 27-year-old scored with his first touch as he entered the pitch in the 75th minute, connecting beautifully with a Jude Bellingham freekick which he fired past Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to help England finish top of the group.

“It was perfect, it’s something I’ve dreamt of,” he said, speaking to ITV after the game. “I’ve had goals disallowed; one cleared off the line playing for England. It was always on my mind.

“It's one of the things that when you finish your career, you want to tell your grandkids, tell your kids that you’ve scored for England. That was the main thing on my mind.

“I wasn’t named in the squad, I knew as soon as the manager called me to come in, it was an honour to be called up. I had a slight feeling that this could be the camp where I score a goal.

“Playing here for your country at Wembley is the pinnacle. I had all my family here as well, so for them to share that moment with me, it’s a very special night.”

Interim boss Lee Carsley has now left the side in preparation for new manager Thomas Tuchel’s arrival. Bowen spoke on Carsley, who he says supported him immensely and showed a faith in him and many young players in his short tenure.

“He (Carsley) has been brilliant with me. He didn’t name me in the squad, but I know the nature of this, the quality that we’ve got in attacking areas is the highest it’s probably ever been, so I know I’ve got competition.

“As soon as he called me, it was an honour. It wasn’t one of those where ‘you’ve left me out in the first place, I don’t want to come’. For me, I’ll always fight. It will always be an honour to be selected for your country and that was my mindset coming into it.”

