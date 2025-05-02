Djurgarden coach Honkavaara proud of players and fans after Chelsea defeat

Djurgarden coach Jani Honkavaara insists he's "proud" of his players despite defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea took control of their Europa Conference League semifinal tie with a 4-1 first-leg win in Sweden, with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice on Thursday night.

Honkavaara said afterwards, "It was a tough game and with a limited squad, I think we are doing reasonably well. The game was not very high tempo but I’m quite happy with the performance and proud of the players.

"We had a good moment at the beginning of the second half but then Chelsea immediately showed their quality."

He added: "The atmosphere was unbelievable. The spirit the fans created, and how they supported the team in quite tough moments."

"Amazing to score my first goal"

Meanwhile, Djurgarden's goalscorer Isak Alemayehu Mulugeta also said: "It was amazing to score my first goal for Djurgården and in a semi-final against Chelsea; I can’t wish for a better goal.

"We have to prepare for our next game first, then we will see – we will analyse this one and talk about what we can do better."