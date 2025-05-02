Chelsea boss Maresca warns: Djurgarden semi cannot finish like Legia

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is demanding total focus from his players after their 4-1 win at Djurgarden on Thursday night.

With the second-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal due next week in London, Maresca doesn't want a repeat of the quarterfinal home defeat to Legia Warsaw.

He said, "First of all I’m very happy with the result and the performance. It’s the semi-final of a European competition so it’s very important.

"Again we planned the game in one way in the beginning and to finish in a different way. I think the performance for one hour or 70 minutes was a good performance but then we dropped a bit in the final 15 minutes.

"That was probably because we were 3-0 or 4-0 ahead. That showed that we cannot allow ourselves to drop because it’s always complicated."

Learn from Legia

Maresca continued: "The message is that against Legia Warsaw away we won away 3-0 but then at home we struggled,’ Enzo continued.

"So that was a good experience and for sure in the next leg at home we need to finish the job and hopefully we can reach the final.

"Absolutely it’s not over. We have the experience from Legia Warsaw. It was a good experience because we can learn from that. We need to finish the job at home."