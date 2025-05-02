Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea defender Badiashile: Goals took out Djurgarden crowd
Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile was delighted with victory at Djurgarden.

Chelsea won 4-1 for the first-leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal.

Badiashile later said: "First of all we are happy with the win and we knew that it could be a tough game but we managed it well and we go back with the win.

"The first ten or 15 minutes were tough for us. We tried to control the game after so the early goal really helped us a lot.

"We have a good relationship as a defence. I like to play with them. We try to work together and aim for a clean sheet."

 

Only goals could silence home crowd

Badiashile admits the atmosphere generated by the home support was a special experience.

He continued: "We knew that the second half would be tough as well, so Enzo (Maresca, manager) told us to keep going and to score more goals. It was a nice atmosphere and we won so we are happy."

Badiashile was also keen to highlight the performance of Josh Acheampong on the night.

He added: "Josh is a really good player who can be a top, top player. He’s someone who loves to listen and to work so we will try to help him reach the highest level."

