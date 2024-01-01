Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
REVEALED: Terms Rabiot demanding amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest

Jackson delighted signing new Chelsea contract

Jackson delighted signing new Chelsea contract
Jackson delighted signing new Chelsea contractAction Plus
Chelsea have secured Nicolas Jackson to a new contract.

Jackson has penned a new two-year contract extension to 2033.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I am feeling very good and am very happy to sign a new contract and stay at the club," the 23-year-old said.

"It feels great the club has confidence in me. I am working very hard. I am very happy to extend my contract and stay here for many years."

The Senegalese also stated: "The first season for any player or any striker that comes to Chelsea is not easy, but I did okay.

"I am not very happy with 17 goals because I played the whole season without injuries, but it’s okay. I did good, now I hope to continue and do amazing. I am still in the learning process, learning every day, and trying to improve what I can do, and work on what I cannot do.

"It was not hard to adapt to the club because I could speak English and I’m a social person. It was easy to talk to everybody and get to know people. The only problem was the weather, but I got used to it!

"On the pitch I’m friends with everybody. It will always be like that. I hope this year together we will do more than last year and win something."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJackson NicolasChelseaFootball Transfers