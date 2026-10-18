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'It’s my fault...' - Sage apologises to Crystal Palace fans after heavy Brighton defeat

'It’s my fault...' - Sage apologises to Crystal Palace fans after heavy Brighton defeat
'It’s my fault...' - Sage apologises to Crystal Palace fans after heavy Brighton defeatREUTERS

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage apologised to the club's fans following their heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to rivals Brighton on Sunday (October 18).

Sage, 47, was brought in to replace the most successful manager in Crystal Palace’s history, Oliver Glasner, over the summer.

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Seven games into the season, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. Sitting in 14th, the 3-1 win over Glasner’s Nottingham Forest was certainly a highlight.

Palace’s performance against Brighton was quite the opposite, however. Just ten minutes into the game, Sage’s side were 3-0 down.

Brighton ended the game 5-0 winners, the second time they’ve won a Premier League by that result so far this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Sage apologised to the Palace fans and accepted responsibility for the defeat.

"Only one feeling - shame. When you play this kind of game you have to show another face. It was our worst face,” he said.

"We cannot accept that especially at the beginning of the game. We didn’t fight at this moment. Once it was 3-0 after nine minutes the game is really different.

"Especially in the way we don’t understand in which context we were. In this kind of game you need different ingredients. It’s my fault because I am the coach, I gave the angle to the players. I gave the motivation. I prepare the situations. We played so bad it’s my fault.

"I don’t want to speak really individually or thinking about details. I have to analyse what’s happened to take a decision.

"At this moment once the score is (large difference) it’s easier to play. It’s about bravery. We have to deal with these things from the beginning of the game."

On his message to the fans: "I’m really sorry because we didn’t give them what they deserved. I apologise because we are not Palace today."

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