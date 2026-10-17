Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Betis make Troy Parrott transfer decision as Manchester United and Tottenham circle

Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel

Man United lineup v Leeds: Confirmed team news as Carrick confirms Shaw & Mainoo issue

Brentford set £60M asking price on Liverpool target

Most read on Flashscore News

Favourites Zverev and Medvedev out to spoil dreams of an all-Spanish Shanghai final

Football Tracker: Roma ease past Genoa while Lille held to draw in Ligue 1

Mourinho admits he would have left Real Madrid already if he were Vinicius Junior

Injured Swiatek defeated by childhood friend Chwalinska in Wuhan semi-final

Chelsea join the race for Borussia Dortmund's American wonderkid

Chelsea join the race for Borussia Dortmund's American wonderkid
Chelsea join the race for Borussia Dortmund's American wonderkidZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's young American Mathis Albert.

The 17-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents to come out of the USA and recently made his international under Mauricio Pochettino.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea have now entered the race to sign Albert, alongside several other top European clubs.

Albert has made just one Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund so far this season, coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday (October 17).

Sky Germany have also reported that Dortmund are in danger of losing the young winger over his lack of minutes.

Albert came close to joining PSG last summer, but now, Chelsea and Manchester City have expressed a willingness to potentially pay as much as €20 million for him in January this year.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
BundesligaMathis AlbertChelseaPremier LeagueDortmundFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea in 'advanced talks' to sign another Strasbourg wonderkid

Jadon Sancho to Getafe? Man Utd and Chelsea outcast could finally find a club

Bayern and Chelsea set to bid for Brighton's Luka Vuskovic in huge January switch