Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's young American Mathis Albert.

The 17-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents to come out of the USA and recently made his international under Mauricio Pochettino.

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According to Football Transfers, Chelsea have now entered the race to sign Albert, alongside several other top European clubs.

Albert has made just one Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund so far this season, coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday (October 17).

Sky Germany have also reported that Dortmund are in danger of losing the young winger over his lack of minutes.

Albert came close to joining PSG last summer, but now, Chelsea and Manchester City have expressed a willingness to potentially pay as much as €20 million for him in January this year.